Yesteryear actress Hema Malini, who is known as the dream girl of Bollywood, recreated a scene from her movie ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’ which clocked 50 years of its release recently.

It so happened that ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ contestants Rafa and Prajyot performed to the songs ‘Kal Ki Haseen Mulaqat Ke Liye’ and ‘O Saathi Chal’ during the show’s special episode, ‘Hema Malini- Dream of Heros’, which received positive response from everyone on the show.

Right after the performance, Hema Malini revealed that her iconic film ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’ has completed 50 years. It was then that show host Bharti requested Hema Malini to come on stage and recreate a scene from the film with her to celebrate the golden jubilee of the movie.

They went on to recreate the scene where Kaushalya (played by Manorama) is initially asking Geeta (played by Hema Malini) to make tea for her and do household chores assuming she is Seeta and then Geeta takes stand for her and turns the table for her in the house forever.

Bharti Singh was super excited after sharing screen time with Hema Malini. She said “Today my dream has come true to shoot a scene with you.”

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’, airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. (IST), on Zee TV.

20221204-114603