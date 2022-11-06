A car stunt went wrong when a car crashed, killing a 50-year-old man and leaving two others critically injured, in the Udyog Vihar Phase-4 area of Gurugram.

The injured have been identified as Anu Kumar Gupta and Sushil Kumar, residents of Najafgarh. The duo worked as salesmen at a wine shop while the deceased is yet to be identified.

The victims told the police that there was a lot of noise behind the Hyatt hotel near Rao Gajraj Singh Chowk in the Udyog Vihar Phase-4 area on Saturday evening.

Hearing the noise, the duo came out from the wine shop and saw that 10-12 youth were talking among themselves and were also doing stunts with cars.

The accused had two Maruti Ertiga, a Hyundai Venue and a Hyundai Creta, the police said.

“A young man was doing stunts with his Ertiga car in a dangerous way and hit us which killed a 50-year-old man on the spot and we received serious injuries,” the victims told the police.

“Efforts are on to identify the accused. The police are also seeking information about the cars from the Integrated Command and Control Centre for the CCTV footage,” Manoj Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said.

