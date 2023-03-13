INDIA

50-yr-old man dies due to alleged liquor overdose in Meerut

A 50-year-old man was found dead due to an alleged liquor overdose in his car on NH-58, under the Kankarkheda police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Kumar Sharma, a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan.

The police found his car nearly five kilometre from the college where he worked as an assistant professor. His car had a strong smell of liquor and a bottle was also found.

The body has been sent for post-mortem but the police said that prima facie, it appears that Sharma died due to a liquor overdose.

The autopsy reports are awaited after which the actual cause of death can be ascertained.

R.K. Kamboj, Station Officer at Jani police station, said, “The deceased’s wife Nivedita Sharma told the Jani police that she along with his family lived in Rajasthan. They used to speak with him on the phone, but his phone was switched off throughout Saturday, following which she informed us.”

“During the investigation, we found that he parked his car near Sardhana flyover. Later, we found CCTV footage of Sharma buying liquor from a wine shop near the Baghpat flyover on Sunday, and drinking it,” he said.

