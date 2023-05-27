INDIA

500 bottles of banned cough syrup seized in Bihar’s Katihar

A total of 500 bottles of banned cough syrup along with Rs 2.97 lakh in cash have been seized following a raid in Bihar’s Katihar on Saturday, an official said.

A police officer said a raid was conducted in Sharifganj locality after an input suggested that one Lal Khan, along with his brother Imtiyaz Khan, was allegedly manufacturing banned cough syrup in his house.

“Accordingly, we conducted a raid there and seized 500 bottles containing banned cough syrup, apart from cash. Both the accused, however, managed to flee,” Raghwendra Singh, SHO of Town police station, Katihar, said.

“We had received input that two brothers are involved in manufacturing cough syrup in their house located at Sharifganj locality. Accordingly, we conducted a raid at the direction of district SP Jitendra Kumar and seized the banned syrup and cash. We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused,” Singh added.

According to the police, the banned cough syrup is generally used by youth for intoxication.

After the liquor ban in Bihar, the demand for banned cough syrup has significantly increased.

