$500,000 Rolls-Royce among 24 stolen vehicles recovered from Morocco by auto theft task force

In February 2023, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Regional Auto Theft Task Force commenced an investigation into stolen vehicles being transported to Dubai. In collaboration with the Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) locally and overseas, and in partnership with Peel Regional Police, investigators were able to intercept 24 vehicles (valued at approximately 2.1 million dollars) before they reached their destination in Dubai. One of the vehicles recovered is a Rolls-Royce valued at approximately $500,000.

The vehicles were intercepted while in transit through Morocco and have since been returned to Canada. This is the largest ever seizure in Morocco of stolen Canadian vehicles.

These vehicles are primarily ‘reprogrammed’ thefts wherein the suspects enter the vehicle and reprogram the ignition computers, which allow them to be driven away using a new key. The vehicles are then either driven to the Port of Montreal or loaded into shipping containers in Toronto and transported to Montreal by rail.

No arrests have been made yet and police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Regional Auto Theft Task Force at 905-825-4777 ext. 3407.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

