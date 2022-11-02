INDIA

5,093 cast vote through postal ballot in Himachal

A total of 5,093 people cast their votes for the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly election through postal ballots, Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg said on Wednesday.

To make the electoral process inclusive and ensure participation of special category voters, 170,403 Form 12-D were issued to those above 80 plus, persons with disability (PwD) voters and those employed in essential services in the state.

Garg said out of total forms, 43,143 forms were received by the election office. He said that the process of capturing postal ballots from these voters commenced on November 1 and will be completed before November 11, a day before the polling.

He said 4,330 postal ballots of 80 plus and 763 ballots of PwDs were received.

The number of postal ballot cast were 366 in Kangra, 297 in Kullu, 1,991 in Mandi, 528 in Una, 838 in Bilaspur, 315 in Solan, 669 in Shimla, and 89 in Kinnaur.

