INDIALIFESTYLE

50L devotees likely to visit Ayodhya today

NewsWire
0
0

More than 50 lakh people are expected to visit Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on the New Year Day.

Heavy security and crowd management arrangements have been put in place by the Ayodhya police.

On the New Year Day in 2022, 30 lakh people visited Ayodhya and the numbers are set to rise this year.

Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Muniraj G, said, “Relying on reports from different government departments, we are prepared to manage about 50 lakh people in Ayodhya on the first day of the New Year. We have arranged about a dozen cranes at different points on all roads leading to Ayodhya to deal with any road accidents. All police response vehicles equipped with tools to deal with any eventuality on roads have been deployed.”

Special arrangements have also been made at various temples to streamline the rush of devotees and prevent a mishap.

20230101-061802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Oil price may go up, says Emkay

    ‘Bottleneck affecting investigation’: CBI to SC on states withdrawing consent for...

    For these Sahariya women, forest conservation and business go hand in...

    Delhi court sends two men who attacked Aaftab’s van to 14...