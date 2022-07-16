In a major relief to residents, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced that as per the government’s promise to provide 600 units of free power per billing cycle, 51 lakh households will get zero electricity bill from September.

The Chief Minister said for fulfilling its major promise, the government has decided to provide 600 units of free power to every household per billing cycle with effect from July 1. All domestic consumers will be eligible to get zero bills if their consumption is up to 600 units in every billing cycle.

Mann said this decision has been implemented from July 1, so the households who will consume less than 600 units of power in the billing cycle of July and August will not have to pay for their electricity consumption.

The Chief Minister said the bill of this month which will be payable in September will be zero for the consumers. Around 51 lakh households will be benefited from this pro-people initiative which is a huge relief to the domestic consumers.

