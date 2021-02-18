A new poll shows that half of Canadians don’t think they will be vaccinated by September of this year.

The survey, conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies, found that 51 per cent of Canadians do not believe the government will meet its goal to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the entire population who wants them by the end of September.

Half of Canadians (50%) also think the Government of Canada should accelerate the approval of other vaccines that are already available in other countries to help meet its September 2021 vaccination target.

Furthermore, if there are further delays in obtaining Health Canada-approved vaccines, about one-in-five Canadians would like to see the government approve vaccines developed in Russia (20%) or China (22%).

And 69% of Canadians feel that the delay in delivering vaccines is due more to the federal government’s capacity to obtain doses rather than their provincial government’s capacity to deliver the vaccine (14%).

Around 14% of Canadians surveyed by Leger do not intend to get a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available.