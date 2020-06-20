518 pvt Karnataka hospitals can now treat Covid patients

Bengaluru, June 20 (IANS) As many as 518 private hospitals and medical colleges empanelled under the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) have been allowed to treat Covid-19 patients in Karnataka amid rising cases, an official said on Saturday.

“These 518 institutions across the state empanelled under ABArK are permitted to admit and treat Covid patients as per government protocols and criteria,” the health official said.

The private hospitals can treat patients only if referred by public authorities such as BBMP Commissioner, Health department Director, District Health Officers and others.

In Bengaluru, there are 44 such empanelled private facilities. The entire list is available at www.arogya.karnataka.gov.in and also on the Health Department’s website.

The hospitals will be paid an appropriate package rate for Covid management, said the official.

The state has not barred private hospitals from treating Covid patients but they have to mandatorily report all positive cases.

“Due to increasing number of Covid cases in the state, it was decided to involve private hospitals in treatment of such patients,” said Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar.

–IANS

sth/tsb