“Vijay Diwas”, which marks Indian military’s historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 India-Pakistan war and the creation of sovereign Bangladesh from east Pakistan, was observed across the northeastern states on Friday.

Wreath laying ceremonies and various other events were organised at the War Memorials in Agartala, Shillong, Aizawl and other places.

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commissions in Guwahati and Agartala also organised discussions, cultural programmes and a get-together on the occasion.

In Meghalaya, to commemorate the 51st anniversary of India’s victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Vijay Diwas was celebrated on Friday at Headquarters Eastern Air Command in Shillong.

Indian Air Force spokesman Wing Commander Sreeprakash said that remembering all the brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, Air Marshal S.P. Dharkar, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, paid tributes by laying a wreath at the War memorial at Shillong.

In Tripura, to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of those who participated in the 1971 war, a solemn Vijay Diwas function was organised at Albert Ekka War Memorial on the outskirts of Agartala city by Red Shield Gunners.

Wreaths were laid at the memorial by Chief Minister Manik Saha, Station Commander, Agartala Military Station, Sector Commander of Assam Rifles, Chairman, Rajya Sainik Welfare Board and veterans of 1971 war.

Later, a cultural evening with patriotic fervour was conducted at Albert Ekka War Memorial to commemorate the day.

The event was jointly organised by Tripura government, Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala and Indian Army.

Assam Rifles has conducted a bike rally to commemorate Vijay Diwas which starts from northern Tripura’s Kailasahar via Teliamura and flagged in at Agartala.

In Mizoram, state Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Zoramthanga paid floral tributes at the War Memorial in Treasury Square in Aizawl.

In Manipur, Chief Minister N.Biren Singh and his council of Ministers visited the First Manipur Rifles ground in Imphal to pay tributes.

Paying his respect to the Indian soldiers, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: “As we commemorate the glorious occasion of Vijay Diwas, let us remember the fearlessness and fighting spirit of our men in uniform, whose efforts led to surrender of Pakistani Army and creation of Bangladesh in 1971. I join the nation in saluting all the bravehearts who attained veergati.”

“The 1971 war comprised two major operations — Operation Cactus Lily and Operation Nut Cracker — and 57 Mountain Division was actively involved in both operations with fire power support from 57 Mountain Artillery Brigade,” said defence analyst Manas Paul.

“Both operations progressed from Agartala westwards towards Dhaka. The war finally culminated on December 16, 1971 with the unconditional surrender of 93,000 Pakistani soldiers. Lt Gen Jagjit Singh Aurora, Maj Gen (Retd) Ian Cardozo, Lt Arun Khetrapal, Lance Naik Albert Ekka are a few of our war heroes,” Paul added.

The day was also celebrated in Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of northeast India.

