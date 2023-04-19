Romanian border police apprehended 52 migrants at a border crossing as they attempted to enter the Schengen area hidden in a trailer truck loaded with metal profiles.

According to local Arad border police, the migrants were trying to cross the Romanian-Hungarian border in their bid to enter the Schengen area, reports Xinhua news agency.

Some of them had entered Romania legally with proper documentation, while others were asylum seekers.

The trailer truck, registered in Turkey and driven by a 38-year-old Turkish national, was en route to Germany, as stated in the cargo documents.

The border police are currently investigating the driver for suspected migrant trafficking, as well as the migrants for attempted fraudulent crossing of the state border.

