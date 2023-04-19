WORLD

52 migrants caught in truck trying to illegally cross border in Romania

NewsWire
0
0

Romanian border police apprehended 52 migrants at a border crossing as they attempted to enter the Schengen area hidden in a trailer truck loaded with metal profiles.

According to local Arad border police, the migrants were trying to cross the Romanian-Hungarian border in their bid to enter the Schengen area, reports Xinhua news agency.

Some of them had entered Romania legally with proper documentation, while others were asylum seekers.

The trailer truck, registered in Turkey and driven by a 38-year-old Turkish national, was en route to Germany, as stated in the cargo documents.

The border police are currently investigating the driver for suspected migrant trafficking, as well as the migrants for attempted fraudulent crossing of the state border.

20230419-141403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Turkey says Greece ‘harassed’ Turkish jets during NATO mission

    Saudi Arabia announces return of Ambassador to Lebanon

    Number of commercial flights increase in EU

    Florida’s prison system near collapse due to staff shortage