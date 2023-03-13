INDIALIFESTYLE

5,206 differently-abled, 90 prisoners appear in TN Class 12 board exam

A total of 5,206 differently-abled and 90 prisoners are among the 8.51 lakh students who are appearing for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examination which began Monday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin extended his best wishes to all the students appearing for the examinations.

The board examination commenced at 10 a.m. and for the first 15 minutes till 10.15 a.m. the students were provided time to go through the examination paper.

The duration of the paper is for three hours from 10.15 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. The students are writing for the part 1 Language paper Monday. Students can write Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Urdu, French, Arabic, German, and Sanskrit papers for the part 1 language examination.

There are 4.33 lakh girl students and 4.03 boys with one transgender among the candidates appearing for the examination.

The Students of the Union Territory of Puducherry are also taking the examination with 6,982 boys and 7,782 girls appearing for the boards.

The Class 12 board examinations will conclude on April 3, 2023. The valuation of the examination papers begins on April 10 with the government deploying 48,000 postgraduate teachers for the valuation.

The results of the examination are likely to be announced on May 5 after the valuation concludes on April 21.

20230313-122403

