Srinagar, July 25 (IANS) With 9 deaths and 523 new cases on Saturday, the number of Covid-19 infected people in J&K increased to 17,305.

The deaths reported from different hospitals took the Covid-19 toll in the state to 305.

Of the new cases, 156 were reported from the Jammu division and 367 from the Kashmir division.

The number of active cases is 7,483 — 1,647 in the Jammu division and 5,836 in the Kashmir division — as 9,517 people have been discharged.

