In a brutal assault, a 53-year-old woman professor of Anna University here was hit on the head with a wooden plank, dragged into a bylane and robbed.

The teacher has been identified as Sitalakshmi. The incident that occurred on Sunday, was captured on a CCTV camera and has gone viral on social media, raising concerns about public safety and security.

The accused, identified as Senthil, has been arrested and has been admitted in a local hospital after he injured himself after falling from the professor’s two-wheeler, while committing the act.

Several people took to the social media to protest against the attack on Sitalakshmi.

Maya Sundaram, a private school teacher wrote in a post: “Police have to be more vigilant. The robber had the guts to attack a woman with a plank and drag her into a bylane and steal her belongings including her two-wheeler and her mobile phone. At least the police acted after the incident and arrested the culprit.”

