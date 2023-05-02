ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

53 years after arriving, Aerosmith to bid goodbye to touring with 40-date tour

NewsWire
0
0

Fifty-three years after being born in Boston, record-setting American hard rock band Aerosmith, fronted by ‘Demon of Screamin’ Steven Tyler, has announced a 40-date farewell tour for this Fall. The band said in an announcement that it is finally calling it quits on road dates, reports ‘Variety’.

Their ‘Peace Out’ tour begins on September 2 in Philadelphia and is scheduled to wrap up on January 26, 2024, in Montreal. The hometown show for Boston on the tour is slated for New Year’s Eve. The Black Crowes will open the Live Nation-produced trek.

There was little — actually, no, according to ‘Variety’ — sentimentality in the announcement. “It’s not goodbye, it’s peace out!” said a statement jointly attributed to the band members. “Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

Although the announcement only refers to a retirement from touring, as ‘Variety’ points out, the 150-million-plus records group has been inactive as a recording unit in recent years, not having released a new album in more than a decade, even though lead guitarist Joe Perry said in 2019 that the band had plans to go into the studio and record new material.

The last Aerosmith studio album, ‘Music From Another Dimension!’, was released in 2012. Their most recent release, ‘1971: The Road Starts Here’, was a collection of the band’s very first demos.

In 2021, notes ‘Variety’, the band signed a distribution deal for its catalogue with Universal Music Group, covering five decades’ worth of albums that originally came out on Columbia and Geffen.

20230502-194604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After The Weeknd, Zayn Malik now calls Grammys ‘corrupt’

    Sam Worthington lost ‘Green Lantern’ role after criticising the superhero

    Lil Nas X not affected by hate comments

    Gwyneth Paltrow’s children won’t want to talk to her about sex