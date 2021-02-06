Karnataka reported 531 fresh Covid-19 cases and three persons succumbed to dreaded virus till Friday, the health department said here on Saturday.

According to a health bulletin released by the health department as many as 434 patients were discharged after recovery, leaving 5,968 active cases.

Cumulatively, 9,42,031 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,233 deaths and 9,23,811 discharges, the health department said in a bulletin.

Of the active cases, as many as 144 patients are in Intensive Care Units of various hospitals, it said.

One death each was reported from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Chamarajanagar districts.

Positivity rate was 0.71 per cent and case fatality rate 0.56 per cent on Friday.

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 318 of the fresh cases reported on Friday and 28 of the 31 districts reported nil fatalities.

A total of 1.74 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 74,591 were done on Friday and of this, only 4,215 were through Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and 70,376 are RT-PCR method.

Meanwhile, 22787 beneficiaries took the Covid-19 jab against the 96,872 beneficiaries, which amounts to 24 per cent and no severe side effects reported across the state.

Highest number of health workers were given the vaccine in Bengaluru Urban with 2,072 persons getting the jab, while Yadgir district stood lowest with 23 beneficiaries turning up for the vaccine.

In terms of coverage, Davangere and Haveri district only five per cent each of total beneficiaries turned out to take the jab.

–IANS

nbh/rt