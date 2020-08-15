532 more test corona positive in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 15 (IANS) As many as 532 new coronavirus cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of such cases in the Union Territory past the 28K-mark.

Of the new cases, 108 were reported in Jammu division and 424 in Kashmir division, taking the total to 28,021, The Information and Public Relations Department said.

Seven more COVID-19 patients succumbed, while 734 others were discharged from hospitals. So far, 527 patients have dies of the disease while 20,676 have recovered in J&K.

The active cases now total 6,818 in J&K, of which 1,591 are in Jammu division and 5,227 in Kashmir division.

–IANS

sq/tsb