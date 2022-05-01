INDIA

53,942 loudspeakers removed in UP till date

Continuing its drive against loudspeakers, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has uninstalled 53,942 loudspeakers from various religious places across the state till Sunday.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) in Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Kumar said: “So far, till 7 a.m. on Sunday, 53,942 loudspeakers have been removed from various religious places across the state while the sound level of 60,295 loudspeakers was reduced and brought down to the level of standard parameters.”

The Yogi government issued the order to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the state on April 24.

dditional Chief Secretary (Home), Avanish Kumar Awasthi, said: “A compliance report from the districts in this regard has been sought. The police have been directed to talk to the religious leaders, and ensure the removal of the unauthorised loudspeakers by coordinating with them.”

