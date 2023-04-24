Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said more than 54 lakh metric tons wheat has been procured in the state and Rs 5,800 crore has been paid directly to the farmers in their bank accounts.

He said that in the next two days, Rs 9,000 crore will be deposited in the accounts of the farmers after the procurement.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the procurement of wheat was started on April 1 and so far, 54 lakh metric tons has been procured and there is a possibility of buying 20 lakh metric tonnes more in the coming days.

He said wheat lifting from the marketing yards has been expedited and more than 52 per cent lifting has been done.

20230424-185005