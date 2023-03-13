INDIA

546 prisoners, undertrial prisoners died in Odisha jails in last 10 years

NewsWire
0
0

As many as 546 prisoners, undertrial prisoners died in different jails of Odisha in the past 10 years, junior home minister Tusharkanti Behera told state Assembly on Monday.

While giving a written reply to a question of BJD lawmaker Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Behera said deaths of 200 prisoners and 346 undertrial prisoners have been reported in different jails of the state during 2013 to 2022.

While death of 11 prisoners and 35 undertrial prisoners were registered in 2013, the figures reached 24 and 49 in 2022.

As per the statement of the MoS, 43 prisoners including undertrials died in 2014, deaths of 46 prisoners registered in 2015, 48 in 2016, 47 in 2017, 51 in 2018, 53 in 2019, 78 in 2020 and 61 in 2021.

Apart from the above-mentioned deaths, 51 custodial death cases were also reported in the state during the last 10 years.

Notably, last month, the state cabinet had decided to provide compensation to the next of kin of prisoners who die inside the jails in the state.

20230313-164202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parliamentary panel on energy may meet this month to discuss Electricity...

    Major temples in Telugu states shut due to lunar eclipse

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SIT recreates crime scene with Ashish Mishra

    Two climbers from Mumbai died in Nepal in two days