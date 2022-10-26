INDIA

55.92 lakh eligible to cast votes in Nov 12 Himachal polls

A total of 55,92,828 electors, which includes 67,559 service electors and 22 NRIs, are eligible to exercise their franchise on the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said here on Wednesday.

The total electors include 27,37,845 women, 28,54,945 men and 38 third gender.

He said the average electors per polling station is 701 in the state.

Due to the continuous efforts of the Election Commission, 500 new PwD (persons with disabilities) electors have been added or flagged after the final publication of photo electoral roll, taking their number to 56,501 in the state.

Besides, 1.93 lakh voters between the age of 18-19 years have been added, the CEO said.

