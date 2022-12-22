A 43-year-old man, who was once inspired by Argentine football legend Lionel Messi and used to play football, was nabbed along with three gang members for several crimes in the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

The police said that with their arrest, the ‘Messi Gang’, mostly indulging in pick-pocketing, has been busted and 55 cases registered in South Delhi’s C R Park, Defence Colony, Hauz Khas areas have been solved.

A total of 56 mobile phones were recovered from the gang members.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Badarpur, Pummy alias Ajay, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, Firoj Khan, a resident of Tigri area and the gang leader Pinku Messi alias Anni Messi, a resident of Jasola.

Pinku Messi was found to be previously involved in 10 cases including murder and under the Arms Act.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south), on December 20 a police team including the Station House Officer of C R Park police station was patrolling in the area when they noticed a suspicious auto-rickshaw.

“Four people were sitting inside and the police officials asked about their presence in that area. Initially, they tried to mislead the police team but on their cursory search, a total of 11 mobile phones were recovered from their possession. They were asked about these mobile phones but they failed to give any satisfactory reply,” said the official.

On enquiry, the 11 mobile phones were found to be stolen. Later, the four were identified as Ajay, Pummy, Firoj and Pinku Messi.

“At their instance, 45 more expensive mobile phones were recovered which were found to be stolen. All the four were arrested and 56 mobile phones and one auto-rickshaw used in the commission of crime were seized,” said the official.

On interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had been committing thefts for 4-5 years in South and South East Delhi. They used to target their prey in crowded areas by cordoning them off and diverting their attention by pushing them around, stole their mobiles and other valuables and fled from the spot in the auto-rickshaw.

“The gang leader Messi is a footballer and involved in many other cases including murder,” the official added.

