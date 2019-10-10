55% of iPhones in last 4 years running iOS 13

San Francisco, Oct 17 (IANS) Apple has revealed that 55 per cent of iPhones introduced in the past four years have been running the latest version of the company’s mobile operating system iOS 13.

While, 38 per cent of all iPhones introduced during the past four years were running iOS 12, 7 per cent of the devices were having an earlier version of the application.

The company has also reported that 50 per cent of all the iPhones are running on iOS 13, while 41 per cent on iOS 12, 51 per cent on iOS 13 and, 8 and 9 per cent of devices with earlier versions.

Apple has broken down the stats between both iOS 13 and iPadOS which were launched at different times earlier this year.

Additionally, 33 per cent of all iPad devices on iPadOS 13, followed by 51 per cent on iOS 12 and 16 per cent on earlier releases.

The company has already released four updates to iOS 13 since the initial release, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.1.1, iOS 13.1.2, and iOS 13.1.3 with various bug fixes along with performance improvements.

