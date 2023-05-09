INDIA

55-year-old man shot dead in north Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A 55-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified men in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Virender Singh Rawat, a resident of Burari.

According to the police, on Monday, information was received from Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital regarding a man being admitted there in an injured state by his brother-in-law Manoj Rawat and later being declared dead.

“During inquiry, Manoj Rawat told police that around 7.20 p.m., he, along with his friend Abhishek, was returning after completing their duty. When they reached near Victoria Public School at Rajpur Road, he saw a crowd and one person was kept in a cycle rickshaw in an injured state, which he saw was Virender,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

“The body has been shifted to Subzi Mandi mortuary for the post-mortem. The crime team and forensic team inspected the crime scene,” he said.

An FIR under sections 302 (murder), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and 27 of the Arms Act has been registered and two empty cartridges recovered from the spot.

20230509-203403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Provide states access to IT, Aadhaar data for governance: TN FM

    Madras HC puts Puducherry civic poll process on hold

    All-women Nirbhaya squad to catch eve-teasers in Jaipur

    IPL 2023 edition to feature two more players from J&K