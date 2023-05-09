A 55-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified men in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Virender Singh Rawat, a resident of Burari.

According to the police, on Monday, information was received from Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital regarding a man being admitted there in an injured state by his brother-in-law Manoj Rawat and later being declared dead.

“During inquiry, Manoj Rawat told police that around 7.20 p.m., he, along with his friend Abhishek, was returning after completing their duty. When they reached near Victoria Public School at Rajpur Road, he saw a crowd and one person was kept in a cycle rickshaw in an injured state, which he saw was Virender,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

“The body has been shifted to Subzi Mandi mortuary for the post-mortem. The crime team and forensic team inspected the crime scene,” he said.

An FIR under sections 302 (murder), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and 27 of the Arms Act has been registered and two empty cartridges recovered from the spot.

