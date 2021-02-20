Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday said that as many as 5,534 new electric vehicles were registered in the city in the last six months.

“Delhi government is constantly receiving positive feedback on its campaign to promote e-vehicles. As a response, the national capital has registered over 5,000 new e-vehicles since August 2020. The government also launched its ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign earlier this month to promote the electric vehicles,” Gahlot said.

The Minister further said that the AAP-led Delhi government will soon launch a scheme to facilitate easy registration of e-autos in the capital.

“By switching to electric three-wheelers or auto, one can save up to Rs 29,000 annually. Similarly, the subsidies provided on e-rickshaw, the total cost of ownership will be reduced by up to 33 per cent,” he added.

Gahlot further said that under its e-vehicles policy, 177 three-wheeler models are available in the market.

He also claimed that the Delhi government’s e-vehicles policy has received overwhelming support from environmentalists, celebrities and the industry people.

“Switch Delhi campaign will continue the momentum towards transition to electric vehicles. The initiative is one of a kind, which will drive awareness as well as encourage people and businesses class people to opt for e-vehicles.”

