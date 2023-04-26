INDIALIFESTYLE

56 Andhra expatriates stranded in Sudan

A total of 56 expatriates from Andhra Pradesh are stranded in strife-torn Sudan and efforts are on to bring them back safely, officials said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to take steps to bring the stranded Telugus.

The chief minister told the officials to coordinate with the Central government officials and make travel arrangements to bring back stranded Telugus safely.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also wanted them to ensure that they are sent to their native places on their return to India

He asked the officials to extend all possible support to the stranded Telugus as was done during the Ukraine crisis.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) said 34 of those stranded have been found to be safe.

These expatriates have already reached Port Sudan by the coast of Red Sea and are expected to proceed further to a safe place.

According to APNRTS president Medapati Venkat, the remaining 20 people are 30 kms from the conflict zone and efforts are underway to reach out to them.

APNRTS has set up a special helpline desk to identify natives of Andhra Pradesh in Sudan.

More than 400 people have died due to the fierce fighting between Sudan’s Army and paramilitary forces during the last two weeks. The conflict has left over 3,700 people wounded.

The Government of India has launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ to evacuate Indians from the strife-torn country. There are an estimated 4,000 Indians in Sudan.

