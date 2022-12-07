INDIALIFESTYLE

56 cases against MLAs/MPs by CBI during 2017-2022

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered 56 cases against Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) during the period between 2017 and 2022 (up to October 3, 2022).

The Ministry of Personnel in a written reply in the Parliament on Wednesday informed that out of 56 cases registered by the CBI, charge-sheets have been filed in 22 cases.

State-wise data of the cases disclosed that maximum 10 cases are in Andhra Pradesh while Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have six cases each.

Similarly, West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh have five cases each registered by the CBI against MLAs or MPs.

According to the reply, the conviction rate varied between 66.90 per cent and 69.83 per cent during this period.

In 2017, it was 66.9 per cent while it rose to 68 per cent in 2018, 69.19 per cent in 2019 and 69.83 per cent in 2020.

However, the conviction rate came down to 67.56 per cent during the year 2021.

