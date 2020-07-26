56 deaths take Andhra’s toll past 1k-mark, tally touches 96,298

Amaravati, July 26 (IANS) With 56 deaths getting reported in the course of the last 24 hours, the cumulative death toll in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 1,000-mark on Sunday.

Fifty-six deaths were reported on Sunday in comparison to the all-time high of 61 reported on Thursday. With this, the overall death toll in Andhra Pradesh has breached the 1,000-mark to settle at 1,041.

State health officials also said that 7,627 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Sunday. The single day high of 8,147 cases was recorded on Friday.

The positive cases were detected from a sample size of 47,645 tests, including 28,853 rapid antigen tests. Andhra Pradesh stands out among the states with the highest number of tests conducted, with a total of 16,43,319 samples.

The state’s cumulative tally stood at 96,298 cases as on Sunday.

Two districts reported fresh cases in four-digit figures, while the remaining 12 districts reported figures in triple digits. East Godavari topped the list with 1,095 new cases, followed by Kurnool with 1,213 cases. West Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Anantapur also reported moderately high numbers with 859, 784, 734 new cases, respectively.

In all, 3,041 persons have been discharged from different hospitals and covid treatment centres in the last 24 hours. As on date, there are 48,596 active cases in the state, while 46,301 persons have been declared as cured and discharged.

Meanwhile, there have been no new additions to the covid tally from returnees to the state. Till date, 2,461 cases have been identified as covid positive among persons who returned from other states. The active cases tally in this category currently stands at 39, while 2,422 persons have been declared as recovered till Sunday.

–IANS

pvn/arm