A new survey has revealed that 56 per cent Pakistanis are willing to pay more for the sake of environmental protection.

According to the findings of the Gallup and Gilani Pakistan survey, the trend however decreased by 3 per cent over the last 16 years as compared to 59 per cent in 2006, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a Gallup and Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in 2006, a representative sample of adult men and women from across the country was asked the following question, “Are you willing to pay a little more to buy something that protects the environment?”

In response to this question, the survey revealed that 59 per cent said yes, 28 per cent said no, and 13 per cent did not know or gave no response.

The question was asked again in 2022 to allow a comparison to be made across the years.

This year, 56 per cent of respondents said that they are willing to pay a little more to buy something that protects the environment, 37 per cent said no and 7 per cent did not know or gave no response, according to the survey.

20220723-131004