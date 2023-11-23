57 drug addicts rejoin families after rehabilitation in Afghanistan

A total of 57 drug-addicted persons, after a 10-month medical treatment and rehabilitation, have reunited with their families in south Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, the media reported.

The former drug addicts, according to the report released on Wednesday, were satisfied with their health recovery and have rejoined their families in the Daman district.

More than three million drug addicts are reportedly living in war-torn Afghanistan, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Afghan caretaker administration, in addition to taking the drug-addicted persons to rehabilitation centres, has banned the cultivation of opium poppy, processing into drugs and drug trafficking.

