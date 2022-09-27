INDIA

57 held for PFI links in UP’s 26 districts

Nearly 57 people, linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI), have been arrested in raids conducted by the police, Special Task force and Anti-Terrorist Squad.

The raids were held in various locations in 26 districts across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Additional Director General (law and order) Prashant Kumar said in a brief statement that the documents and other items seized during the raids were being scrutinized.

He said that legal action will be taken as investigations progress.

