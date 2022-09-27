Nearly 57 people, linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI), have been arrested in raids conducted by the police, Special Task force and Anti-Terrorist Squad.
The raids were held in various locations in 26 districts across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
Additional Director General (law and order) Prashant Kumar said in a brief statement that the documents and other items seized during the raids were being scrutinized.
He said that legal action will be taken as investigations progress.
