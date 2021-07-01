Recoveries continued to remain ahead of new cases in J&K on Thursday as 573 patients recovered while 298 new cases and 4 deaths were reported in 24 hours.

Officials said 102 cases and two deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 196 cases and two deaths from the Kashmir division.

So far, 315,960 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 307,312 have recovered, while 4,327 have succumbed.

A total of 29 cases of black fungus have also been reported in J&K so far.

There are 4,321 active cases in J&K out of which 1,918 are from the Jammu division and 2,403 from the Kashmir division.

–IANS

