577 new cases take Gujarat’s Covid tally to 29,578

Gandhinagar, June 25 (IANS) Gujarat recorded 577 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the states tally to 29,578, of which Ahmedabad has recorded 19,839 cases.

The dreaded virus claimed 18 more lives in the state on Thursday, taking the death toll to 1,754, with Ahmedabad reporting 1,393 fatalities.

On Thursday, the health authorities carried out 5,754 RT-PCR tests and detected 577 positive cases across the state, the second highest single day figures detected so far after last Sunday’s 580.

Out of the 577 new cases, 238 were detected in Ahmedabad (41.24 per cent). Ahmedabad’s share of positive cases is gradually coming down, which is a welcome sign, while cases are rising in Surat, Rajkot, Narmada and Jamnagar.

Ahmedabad was followed by Surat with 164 new cases, Vadodara (44), Gandhinagar (15), Rajkot and Jamnagar (14 each), Narmada (11), Bharuch (9), Valsad (8), Anand (7), Kheda and Panchmahals (6 each), Kutch, Junagadh and Navsari (5 each), Bhavnagar, Mahesana and Gir-Somnath (4 each), Amreli (3), Aravalli, Sabarkantha and Surendranagar (2 each), and Botad, Morbi and Dahod (1 each).

Meanwhile, Gujarat’s death toll climbed to 1,754, with 18 more patients succumbing to the deadly virus on Thursday. Ahmedabad led the death toll with 12 fatalities, followed by Surat (3), Gandhinagar (2) and Surendranagar (1).

Of all the patients who have died of coronavirus in the state so far, 1,393 people have died in Ahmedabad alone, followed by Surat (143), Vadodara (49), Gandhinagar (27), Aravalli and Panchmahals (15), Patan (14), Bhavnagar and Anand (13 each), Mahesana (10), and Banaskantha and Sabarkantha (8 each).

Gujarat has one of the highest mortality rates in the country at 5.93 per cent.

On a brighter note, 410 patients were discharged on Thursday from different hospitals across the state, taking the total number of recovered patients to 21,506.

Right now, there are 6,318 active cases in the state, out of which the condition of 6,252 is stable, whereas 66 critical patients are still on ventilator support.

Nearly 2.3 lakh people are quarantined in the state at the moment, of which 2,26,116 are under home quarantine and 3,652 in government facilities.

–IANS

amc/arm