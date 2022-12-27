BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

58.10 lakhs farmers benefitted in 2022-23 Kharif season: Govt

NewsWire
0
0

In the ongoing Kharif marketing season 2022-23 in states, 58.10 lakhs farmers benefitted with MSP value of Rs 1,01,475.06 crore, the Food and Public Distribution Ministry said on Tursday.

Approximately 492.60 LMT of paddy has been procured till December 26, in various procuring states in Kharif marketing season 2022-23.

A total of 47,621 rakes of foodgrains with an approximate quantity of 1,333 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) have been loaded from March 24, 2020 to December 26, 2022.

This is 18 per cent higher than the number of rakes moved during the corresponding period, i.e. from March 24, 2019 to December 26, 2021, it said.

20221227-231003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No shortage of pilots in India, says Centre

    Federal Bank logs 19% growth in advances

    Volvo Cars ropes in Jim Rowan as new CEO

    Automation Anywhere acquires US-based Cloud firm FortressIQ