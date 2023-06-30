INDIA

58% Gen Z will walk away if firms fail to provide personal fulfilment: Report

NewsWire
0
0

About 58 per cent younger, purpose-driven generation (Gen Z) intend to walk away if their organisations fail to provide a sense of personal fulfilment at work, a new report said on Friday.

According to India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces 2023 report, when it comes to strong team dynamics, collaborative teams boost motivation, dedication, and willingness to go above and beyond, resulting in employees who are 1.6 times more productive and focused.

On the other hand, for the goal-driven older generation, productivity declined by 37 per cent when team dynamics are weak.

“Our recent India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces in 2023 report reveals that employee experience in mid-size workplaces has remained consistent since 2022. However, employees have expressed a pressing need for more effective and transparent communication practices within these organisations, particularly with the presence of an inter-generational workforce,” said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place To Work, India.

The report surveyed over 330,000 individuals from the IT industry, manufacturing industry, and others.

Moreover, the report showed that organisations that overlook a robust workplace culture have a striking 69 per cent of their employees highly susceptible to disengagement, experiencing a sense of disconnect from their work.

2023063031942

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ashutosh Rana on ‘Bheed’: It is about conflict between disaster and...

    Pick of the week (March 28)

    Lucknow Zoo employee missing, police clueless

    Bhuvneshwar is an absolute certainty for T20 World Cup, says Wasim...