58% Indians might get infected: Punjab Chief Minister

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has extended the lockdown in the state, as he feared “worst” to come. He said 58 per cent of India might get affected by coronavirus and Punjab could see a spike in cases.

“These are horrendous figures and the government has to look at these figures when it takes a decision. We are not doctors, we are not scientists, whatever we are told, it is by scientists and experts and we have to go by that,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference on Friday.

“We are seeing what is happening in the world and how things are unfolding. From our side, we are doing our best to ensure that the lockdown is maintained. We can only hope that some sort of medicine will come in due course,” Amarinder said.

He said as per projected figures, “we are going to see a peak in cases by July-August and then the things will flatten out. Things will start normalizing around October-November.”

He said some of the patients were not primary cases. “In Chandigarh, a young woman went to meet her relation and then to do some shopping. Later, someone who came in touch with her tunrned positive, and then her relatives too became positive,” said the Chief Minister.

