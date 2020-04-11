58 tests positive for Covid-18, TN tally 969

Chennai, April 11 (IANS) As many as 58 people tested coronavirus positive in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 969. Death of a person in Erode raised the Covid-19 toll to 10.

TN Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, here on Saturday, alleged that a consignment of rapid test kits from China, which was supposed to reach here, was diverted to the US.

Stating that test results of 485 are awaited, Shanmugam said soon all the hospitals in the state would be allowed to carry out diagnostic tests for the infection.

He said the state government had placed order for 400,000 kits from China and expecting 50,000 kits soon.

According to Shanmugam, of the 9,842 samples, 7,779 turned negative, 969 positive and 1,094 samples are under process.

–IANS

vj/pcj