58,000 employees of PSU general insurance strike work demanding pay revision

About 58,000 employees in the government owned general insurance and reinsurance companies are on strike on Friday demanding wage revision, said a top official of Joint Forum of Trade Unions and Associations (JFTU).

“With wage settlement pending for the past five years, about 58,000 employees in the government owned four general insurance and reinsurance companies are striking work on Friday,” Girish Khurana National Convener told IANS.

“The wage revision is pending since August 1, 2017. We have been regularly taking this up with the Department of Financial Services (DFS) and the management of the public sector general insurance companies for early wage revision and other aspects,” Khurana added.

The companies are — The Oriental Insurance Company Limited, National Insurance Company Limited, The New India Assurance Company Limited, United India Insurance Company Limited and General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re).

