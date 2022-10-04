INDIA

5,824 drug smugglers arrested in one month: Punjab Police

Punjab Police have arrested 5,824 drug smugglers, including 916 big fish, since July 5, Inspector General Sukhchain Singh Gill said here on Tuesday.

He said 203 kg heroin was recovered. Additionally, 147.5 kg heroin was recovered by Punjab Police from seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, taking the total effective recovery of heroin to 350 kg in just three months.

Gill said the police have also recovered 251 kg opium, 178 kg ganja, 261 quintals poppy husk, besides 21.76 lakhs tablets, capsules, injections, and vials in the state.

A sum of Rs 4.15 crore of drug money was also seized.

Giving weekly update, the Inspector General said last week the police arrested 392 drug smugglers after registering 293 FIRs, including 30 related to commercial quantity, and recovered 8 kg heroin, 30 kg opium, 10 kg ganja, six quintals poppy husk and 38,578 tablets of pharma opioids.

