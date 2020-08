Chennai, Aug 12 (IANS) The COVID-19 caseload of Tamil Nadu rose to 314,620 on Wednesday as 5,871 more people tested positive for the infection, while 119 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 5,278, health officials said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 52,929.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 993 persons testing positive for the virus, whereas the total tally stands at 112,059.

–IANS

vj/sdr/bg