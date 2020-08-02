5,875 persons test Covid positive in TN including Governor

Chennai, Aug 2 (IANS) As many as 5,875 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu over the past 24-hours, said the State Health Department on Sunday.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit too tested positive of coronavirus and has been advised home quarantine.

In a statement issued here the department said 5,875 persons were infected with coronavirus which took the total tally till date in the state to 257,613.

A total number of 5,517 persons were discharged from various hospitals taking the total number of Covid-19 cured patients to 196,483.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 56,998.

The state recorded 98 deaths due to Covid-19 which pushed the death toll till date to 4,132.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 12,790.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,065 persons testing positive for the virus and the total tally stands at 101,951. The active cases in the city stands at 12,190 while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged in Chennai stood at 1,303.

–IANS

