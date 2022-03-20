SOUTH ASIAWORLD

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan on Sunday announced that a total of 588 people after receiving training have been commissioned to police forces in two provinces.

In eastern Nangarhar province, 550 policemen graduated from Nangarhar Education Police Training Centre after a month and a half of intellectual and military training, the government said in a statement.

“The graduation ceremony was attended by security officials of the province as well as officials of the Ministry of Interior,” Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

In southern Helmand province, 38 members of the Taliban movement affiliated to Nahr-e-Saraj district’s police headquarters graduated after two months of military and ideological training.

The newly-trained personnel held parades during the graduation ceremonies, demonstrating their ability to combat drug trafficking, kidnapping and other crimes, according to the statement.

