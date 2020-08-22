59 Covid-19 patients discharged in Chinese mainland

Beijing, Aug 22 (IANS) The National Health Commission said on Saturday that 59 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery in the Chinese mainland on Friday.

There were 454 patients still being treated, including 19 in severe condition, the commission said, Xinhua reported.

Altogether 79,851 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Friday, the report said.

As of Friday, a total of 84,939 confirmed Covid-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

–IANS

pgh/