Over 59 per cent people from both rural and urban parts of the country agree that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved over the last two years, according to the ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card.

As per the ABP-C Voter survey, up to 66.8 per cent urban and 56.1 per cent rural respondents agree that there has been improvement in the situation in J&K in the last two years.

On the other hand, 20.1 per cent participants disagree that the situation in J&K has become better in the last two years, including 17.2 per cent in urban areas and 21.4 per cent in the rural parts of the country.

A total of 20.5 per cent participants replied that they could not make any assessment on the matter.

The survey was carried out between May 23 and May 27 on 12,070 people across the country.

–IANS

pd/arm