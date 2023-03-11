At least 59 H3N2 influenza cases were detected in Odisha during the last two months, said director of regional medical research centre (RMRC)-Bhubaneswar, Sanghamitra Pati here on Saturday.

A total of 225 suspected flu samples from different parts of the state were tested for H3N2 at the RMRC-Bhubaneswar during January and February 2023, of which, 59 samples were found positive for the H3N2, one influenza- and one Covid-19, she said.

However, not a single case of H1N1 flu (swine flu) was detected from the suspected sample, she said.

Pati said that concerned healthcare institutions and public health officials have been informed about the detection.

So far, over 3,000 laboratory-confirmed H3N2 influenza cases have been reported from across the country.

Notably, the Centre on Saturday wrote to all states and Union Territories directing them to be alert, take proactive steps and raise community awareness about the viral infection which has Covid-like symptoms.

