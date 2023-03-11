HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

59 H3N2 influenza cases detected in Odisha

NewsWire
0
0

At least 59 H3N2 influenza cases were detected in Odisha during the last two months, said director of regional medical research centre (RMRC)-Bhubaneswar, Sanghamitra Pati here on Saturday.

A total of 225 suspected flu samples from different parts of the state were tested for H3N2 at the RMRC-Bhubaneswar during January and February 2023, of which, 59 samples were found positive for the H3N2, one influenza- and one Covid-19, she said.

However, not a single case of H1N1 flu (swine flu) was detected from the suspected sample, she said.

Pati said that concerned healthcare institutions and public health officials have been informed about the detection.

So far, over 3,000 laboratory-confirmed H3N2 influenza cases have been reported from across the country.

Notably, the Centre on Saturday wrote to all states and Union Territories directing them to be alert, take proactive steps and raise community awareness about the viral infection which has Covid-like symptoms.

20230311-200402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gurugram dist reports 3,897 fresh Covid cases

    WHO defines post-Covid situation to ensure better treatment

    Ranbir has tested Covid positive: Neetu Kapoor

    SpiceHealth extends RT-PCR test at Rs 499 for public