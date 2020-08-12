59 inmates in Kerala jail test COVID positive

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 12 (IANS) As many as 59 prisoners in Thiruvananthapuram jail tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, officials said.
This came after antigen tests were conducted on 99 prisoners following a 71-year-old prisoner testing positive on Tuesday.
Of the 99 tests done, 59 came out positive.
With a large number testing positive for COVID-19, jail authorities have decided to test all the remaining inmates also.
The prison houses 975 inmates, including both women and men.
A decision has also been taken that all those who have tested positive will now be moved to the makeshift COVID treatment centre in the jail auditorium.
–IANS
