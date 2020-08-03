Canindia News

590 new cases take J&K’s Covid tally past 22K-mark

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Srinagar, Aug 3 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reported 590 new cases, taking the Union Territory’s Covid-19 tally past the 20,000-mark to 20,006, while 11 people succumbed to the dreaded virus in the last 24 hours.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations department said that of the 590 new cases detected on Monday, 157 were in Jammu division and 433 in Kashmir division.

Of the 11 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, two were in Jammu division and nine in Kashmir division.

On the positive side, 905 people were discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours after they recovered completely, taking the number of discharges in the UT to 14,032.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir at present is 7,567, out of which 2,040 are in Jammu division and 5,527 in Kashmir division.

