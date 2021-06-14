A total of 599 new cases and nine deaths were reported from J&K on Monday as the steady decline in Covid spread continued in the Union Territory.

Officials said that 161 cases and four deaths were reported from the Jammu division and 438 cases and five deaths from the Kashmir division while 2,139 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

One more confirmed case of mucormycosis was also reported, taking the total of black fungus cases to 20.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 308,011 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 290,284 have recovered, and 4,195 have succumbed.

The number of active cases is 13,532 out of which 4,974 are from the Jammu division and 8,558 from the Kashmir division.

