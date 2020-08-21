5,995 new Covid cases push Tamil Nadu’s tally to 367,430

Chennai, Aug 21 (IANS) Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 caseload rose to 367,430 on Friday as 5,995 more people tested positive for the infection, while 110 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 6,340, said the State Health department in a statement.

As many as 5,764 patients were discharged from various healthcare facilities after recovery on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 307,677.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 53,413.

Chennai continued to lead the Covid-19 infection chart with 1,282 persons testing positive for the virus pushing the total tally in the state capital to 122,757.

–IANS

